GGE sidetrack well design complete
Shares Held: 38,230,000
|
Options Held: 5,000,000
|
Our US helium Investment Grand Gulf Energy (ASX: GGE) has just put out an update on its project in Utah, USA.
GGE first acquired its helium project in 2021, since then, it has drilled multiple wells, made a helium discovery and showed that its project can flow helium to surface.
GGE has so far accomplished the following:
- ✅ Helium Discovery at Jesse 1A - GGE’s first well hit a 61m gross gas column (net pay of ~31m), returned 1% helium to surface, which came from a productive and strongly pressurised reservoir.
- ✅ GGE extended its discovery - Jesse-2 was drilled ~1.5 miles away from Jesse-1A, extending GGE’s helium discovery.
- ✅ Helium grades up to ~1% - This is a grade that is considered commercial AND above our 0.4% base case expectations. The result was also consistent with Jesse-1A which delivered ~1% helium grades.
- ✅ Flow rate - Late last year GGE produced a raw gas flow rate of ~1 mmcf/d.
GGE’s latest work program was a re-entry into the Jesse-1A well in December 2023.
The main objective for the re-entry program was to try and run an isolation/stimulation program that would optimise flow rates for the well.
GGE managed to produce a raw gas flow rate of ~1 million cubic feet per day with helium grades of 1% despite experiencing “downhole obstructions”.
GGE’s plan now is to go back and drill the Jesse-1A sidetrack well which GGE thinks will solve for the technical issues seen in the re-entry program.
Today, GGE announced that its contractors Walsh Engineering had completed the design works for the Jesse-1A sidetrack well.
GGE is now working toward getting regulatory approvals and ordering long lead items for the drill program.
How does the sidetrack well compare to the re-entry from last year?
At a very high level, a lot of the differences in the two programs will be in the quality of the wellbore.
With the Jesse-1A re-entry, GGE was re-entering a hole that hadnt been cased with cement.
The sidetrack well would be drilled and then cased with cement so that downhole condition are a lot cleaner.
The cemented well will mean GGE can go in and run the perforation/stimulation program at whichever part of the well it thinks it has the best chances of success.
Below is an image showing how the sidetrack well will look:
What’s next for GGE?
Regulatory approvals and long lead items 🔄
GGE confirmed in today’s announcement that the focus was on getting long lead items ordered and regulatory approvals for the sidetrack well.