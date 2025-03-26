Expert: uranium processing the key to US-AUS relations, we’re Invested in GUE

Yesterday there was an intriguing opinion piece in the Australian Financial Review that caught our attention, and what this expert was saying in that article could prove highly pertinent to our Investment in Global Uranium and Enrichment (ASX: GUE).

The article, written by Patrick Gibbons, a former Tehran-based diplomat and partner at corporate advisory firm Orizontas, made particular reference to “uranium processing”:

With Donald Trump expected to impose aggressive tariffs on Chinese imports, US allies are being urged to step up and fill strategic supply chain gaps.

One of those is uranium - and Australia, as the world’s third-largest uranium producer, is in prime position to help the US reduce its heavy reliance on Russian and Kazakh uranium.

This puts our uranium Investment, GUE directly in the geopolitical spotlight.

GUE’s strategy is to build a high grade uranium portfolio, targeting a potential 100Mlbs of total resources (inside the US).

We also like that GUE owns 21.9% of a “world leading” uranium enrichment technology.

With GUE’s investment in this enrichment technology, the company could prove useful to both sides of the Pacific Ocean in terms of shoring up the US’s nuclear fuel supply chain.

GUE is also buying 50% of an advanced stage uranium development project in Wyoming, USA that has an exploration target of 24.4 - 51.3M lbs.

And it's also getting a new NASDAQ listed cornerstone investor, Snow Lake Resources - a US based uranium and nuclear energy company.

Snow Lake is investing A$5.8M in GUE’s $10M Placement to hold a 19.9% stake in GUE, and will take a GUE board seat.

So as GUE strengthens its ties to the US, we’re hoping it can play a key role in providing uranium to the US market.

Now, as for what’s coming up for GUE - here’s how we see the company progressing:

What’s next for GUE?

🔄 NEW Project: Drilling at new project in Wyoming to confirm and expand the initial exploration target.

Below is a slide from GUE’s latest investor deck which outlines next steps at its new project in Wyoming:

We can expect definition drilling to commence very quickly upon deal completion according to this timeline.

After that, GUE is targeting a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and scoping study by late this year through to next year, and then intends to go straight into an MRE update and Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) towards the end of next year.

GUE’s other mining Projects

GUE has a number of other North American uranium exploration & development assets, here is what we are looking out for across these projects:

🔄 Project 1: ~52Mlb Resource Scoping study (coming months)

A Scoping Study is due shortly at GUE’s advanced ~52Mlb JORC resource in Colorado.

GUE indicated in September that the scoping study is due in the “coming months”

🔄 Project 2: Maybell JORC Resource (coming months)

GUE completed its drill program in October last year, now it is preparing a maiden mineral resource estimate for Maybell in another part of Colorado.

Depending on the resource size and economics, next steps could potentially include additional drilling in 2025 and a scoping study to evaluate development options.

Enrichment Technology

At the fundamental level, we want to see Ubaryon de-risk its enrichment technology both operationally and from a regulatory perspective:

🔄 Secure strategic/commercial partner for uranium enrichment technology

🔄 Further validation and extend the enrichment performance (show how well it works)

🔲 Achieve continuous operation at bench scale (scale up process)

🔲 Regulatory approvals