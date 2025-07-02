CAY’s top shareholder exercises $8.6M in options to fund bauxite project development

Our 2025 Wise-Owl Pick of the Year Canyon Resources (ASX: CAY) just banked another $8.6M in cash.

Yesterday, after the market CAY announced that major shareholder Eagle Eye had converted another ~$8.6M in 7c options.

That means, across three separate option exercises, Eagle Eye have committed another $24.5M to CAY all since the last ~45 days.

AND we note, Eagle Eye still has another ~150M 7c options they could exercise which could raise CAY another $10.5M.

Based on the last substantial shareholder notice and the options exercised yesterday, that should bring Eagle Eye’s ownership in CAY up to 56% of the company.

A huge vote of confidence by Eagle Eye, considering CAY has already started ordering long lead items for its project AND:

Secured a US$140M credit facility from AFG Bank Cameroon (one of Cameroon’s top financial institutions). (Source)

Ordered locomotives (train carriages) - first deliveries due Q1 2026 (trains are expensive... ordering trains is a pretty strong sign that things are progressing well). (Source)

Appointed a contractor to start construction on the Inland Rail Facility this month. (Source)

Appointed a contractor to start road construction this month. (Source)

Mining contractor and Ore Haulage contractor ready to mobilise by end of the year. (Source)

All ahead of first production in “early 2026” and first shipment of bauxite in “H1-2026”...

Here is how Eagle Eye has increased its position in the company over the last few years:

We put out an updated note on CAY yesterday (before the option exercise news) which you can read here: CAY On Track to Ship First Bauxite in Early 2026