BPM starts second phase of drilling on WA gold project

Our WA gold exploration Investment BPM Minerals (ASX: BPM) just started drilling at its gold project in the Eastern Goldfields, WA.

The rig is on site and BPM's 45 hole, 7,500m RC drilling program at Beachcomber is now underway.

This is the second round of drilling on the project, going for extensions on the last program that hit gold in all 24 holes. (source)

The last round of drilling at confirmed the gold at this prospect was open at depth and to the south - now we get to see BPM drill out those areas testing for extensions:

(source)

16 of the 45 holes (for around 3,500m of the 7,500m) are drilling in and around the gold hits from the last drill program.

The remaining 24 holes (4,000m) are targeting untested soil anomalies across the broader Beachcomber area - these are the higher risk (but also higher reward holes):

We are especially interested in seeing what comes from the a 700m long gold-in-soil anomaly):

(source)

IF any of these anomalies return main lode-style grades, this project starts to look a lot bigger than just one lode…

(there are no guarantees, but the soil sampling at the main lode was validated by the drilling results, which makes these new targets more compelling)

Assay results from this drill program are expected in May.

For some context - BPM's Gold Project sits on similar geology to the +8Moz Tropicana gold deposit (owned by $65BN AngloGold and $4.8BN Regis Resources).

So any big find here could become of interest from a regional perspective…

(source)

BPM to drill big regional targets (Bonnie & Clyde) in Q3-2026

BPM also had an update out today on its Bonnie & Clyde the ~6km gold-in-soil anomaly that has never been drilled.

BPM has locked in the heritage survey for this coming weekend (28-29 March) with members of the Upurli Nguratja Aboriginal Corporation. (source)

This is a key step as heritage clearance is one of the three things BPM needs before it can drill Bonnie & Clyde.

Here are the 3 items required to be able to drill here:

Heritage survey - this weekend (heritage report expected ~4 weeks after)

(heritage report expected ~4 weeks after) Soil sampling - ~2,000 sample program underway, results expected May (help the drill program planning)

~2,000 sample program underway, results expected May (help the drill program planning) Program of Work - submitted for a 50-hole RC drill program, awaiting approval

BPM is now targeting Q3 2026 for the first drill program at Bonnie & Clyde, so drilling at one of the prospects we are most looking forward to see BPM drill is actually not that far away now.

(~3 months away).

We've been watching this target closely, particularly because a recent technical review highlighted that the geology at Bonnie & Clyde has parallels to the +8Moz Tropicana deposit, which sits along the same structures.

The soil anomaly has multiple coherent >100ppb gold zones with peak values above 1 g/t gold, plus it sits along the same Yellow Dam Shear Zone that hosts Beachcomber.

So, IF Bonnie & Clyde comes in, this becomes a completely different story for BPM.

(fingers crossed, but there is still a lot of work to do before we get to test that theory)

(Source)

We covered this in more detail plus the initial drill results in a deep dive article here: Ground granted on an 8Moz Tropicana look-alike, two new institutional backers, and drilling in March

What we want to see next from BPM

Beachcomber Phase 2 drilling (7,500m) 🔄

✅ Drilling commenced (today)

🔲 Drilling completed - expected 4-6 weeks

🔲 Assay results - expected May (source)

Bonnie & Clyde targets (Drilling targetted for Q3-2026) 🔄

✅ Key tenement granted

🔄 Heritage survey - Undertaken this weekend, report expected to take 4 weeks (source)

🔄 Soil sampling - ~2,000 samples, results expected May (source)

🔄 Program of Work - submitted, awaiting approval

🔲 Maiden RC drilling - Q3 2026 (source)

Airborne magnetic survey 🔲

An airborne magnetic survey at 30m line spacing is expected to start in early April, covering Beachcomber, Bonnie & Clyde and regional targets.

This data will feed into drill planning across the broader 630km² project. (source)