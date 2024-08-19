BPM starts phase 2 drilling next to $2.2BN Capricorn Metals

Our micro cap exploration Investment BPM Minerals (ASX: BPM) just kicked off its second phase of drilling at its Claw gold project.

BPM’s Claw project sits immediately to the south of $2.2BN Capricorn Metals 3.24m ounce Mount Gibson gold project.

BPM’s drill program is for ~3,000m of Aircore (AC) and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the Louie Prospect.

Louie is a ~1km long target and sits right along the border that BPM shares with Capricorn Metals.

Context on BPM’s drill targets:

First of all, Capricorn’s Mount Gibson project is made up of several open pit mines.

The open pit mines come together to form a ~3.24M ounce project wide JORC resource.

All of the open pit mines (shown as black dots on the image below) run along a north-to-south trend and are along strike from BPM’s project.

So BPM isn't necessarily looking for an extension to Capricorn’s gold project - instead, it is looking for repeat structures along that north-south trend.

If BPM can find even one of these structures, considering the company’s tiny market cap we think it would be a great result for BPM, and the market could reward it.

What’s next for BPM?

Going into this drill program our bull/base/bear case expectations are as follows: