BPM starts drilling for gold following discovery

Today, our gold exploration Investment BPM Minerals (ASX: BPM) kicked off a 6,000m aircore drill program along 8km of strike to the south of Capricorn’s project.

BPM has a gold project right next door to $3.2BN Capricorn Metals’ Mount Gibson gold project.

Previously in September 2024, BPM announced a discovery at the Claw gold project in WA.

Previous high-grade results include 25m @ 1.27 g/t Au, with 2m @ 11.63 g/t Au. (from 29m)

BPM’s ground sits immediately adjacent to Capricorn’s project:

The big blue sky upside is BPM making repeat discoveries along the ~20km of untested strike to the south.

Today’s news is a new phase of BPM’s move south, with soil sampling to come at a later stage as well.

We think BPM seems to have a good system going here, which worked in the initial claw discovery.

Pepper the ground on trend with shallower aircore, and then more refined drilling with deeper RC holes if warranted.

In this round of drilling, we are hoping BPM finds something that warrants follow up drilling (and fingers crossed a discovery opportunity).

What’s next for BPM?

AC Drill Campaign at Claw (Jan/Feb 2025)

✅ Drilling commenced

🔲 Drilling complete

🔄 Assay Results

Beyond this drilling, we’re also looking forward to soil sampling further south, pending tenement being granted, which could help unlock a project of far greater scale.

Geophysics/Geochem (20km of untested strike)

🔲 Soil Sampling Complete

🔲 Assay Results

🔲 Targets of interest identified