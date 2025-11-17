BPM homes in on targets ahead of drilling beginning this month

Our exploration Investment BPM Minerals (ASX: BPM), has just identified a set of priority drill targets on its gold project in WA.

BPM’s project sits on a similar geological setting to the 8Moz gold Tropicana deposit.

BPM is set to drill the project in the coming weeks, starting with a target that the owners of Tropicana ($62BN AngloGold Ashanti) had first drilled ~19 years ago.

Anglo had hits including 3m at 65.8 g/t gold, 9.7m at 4.5 g/t gold from that project, but never really followed them up, choosing instead (understandably) to focus on drilling out the Tropicana discovery.

BPM will be the first company to come back and drill out that target since Anglo dropped the ground all those years ago.

Today, BPM identified additional targets across a ~6km gold-in-soil gold anomaly - the two main targets being the “Bonnie and Clyde” targets:

Here is a zoomed in photo of the two targets (the brighter colours are where the highest gold concentrations are):

These new targets have never been drilled before and both sit along the ~75km shear zone that runs down from Tropicana all the way into BPM’s ground.

So now we have a bunch of completely undrilled targets BPM can go after post its upcoming drill program…

What’s next for BPM?

Drilling at WA Gold Project

Next we want to see the heritage surveys completed and the rig mobilising to site.

Here are the milestones we will be tracking:

Milestones:

✅ Heritage Agreement

🔄 Heritage Survey

🔲 Drilling permits

🔲 Drilling starts

🔲 Drilling results (final assays)