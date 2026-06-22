BPM extends gold system at WA project

Our exploration Investment BPM Minerals (ASX: BPM) just hit extensions to its WA gold project.

BPM drilled three new prospects on the project for the first time (North-West, Central and Fault).

BPM hit gold across all three:



(source)

Combined with the results released last week BPM has now defined a system across an area covering almost ~700m.

(source)

Big regional target to be drilled in Q3 2026 (Bonnie & Clyde)

Another thing we noticed in today’s announcement that BPM confirmed its soil sampling work is finding the right type of gold targets.

Meaning where BPM finds gold in soil anomalies it is finding gold below the ground.

This is useful because BPM has a long list of untested soil targets along ~75km of the Yellow Dam corridor.

(source)

Including the 2 targets we are most excited about - Bonnie & Clyde.

A quick recap on why we like the Bonnie & Clyde targets:

It's a 6km long gold-in-soil anomaly with peak values above 1g/t gold.

anomaly with peak values above 1g/t gold. It has never been drilled before.

It sits on the same Yellow Dam Shear Zone that hosts the 8Moz Tropicana deposit.

The targets were mapped by Dr Barry Murphy - the structural geologist behind Predictive Discovery's 5.5Moz Guinea discovery



(source)

And now there isn't long left until we see the targets get drilled (starting next quarter). (source)

We covered the full Bonnie & Clyde thesis in our late April deep dive: BPM: Drilling next quarter - the big one we've been waiting for…

What’s next for BPM?

Beachcomber Phase 2 drilling (7,500m) ✅

We want to see BPM extend the gold discovered with BPM’s first round of drilling on this prospect.

Here are the catalysts we are tracking across this prospect:

✅ Drilling commenced

✅ Drilling completed

✅ Assay results - final batch of assays received today.

Bonnie & Clyde targets (Drilling targeted for next quarter) 🔄

With today’s announcement we have three key bits of newsflow to look out for on these prospects over the coming weeks/months:

Here are the catalysts we will be tracking: