BPM drilling next door to $1.8BN Capricorn Metals

Our exploration Investment BPM Minerals (ASX: BPM) is currently drilling its Claw gold project in WA.

The project sits immediately along strike to the Capricorn Metals’ (capped at $1.8BN) 3.24Moz Mount Gibson gold mine.

BPM is running a 10,000m AC drill program, looking to test two primary targets right near the southern border shared with Capricorn Metals:

The Louie Prospect - 500m away from Capricorn’s mine. The Chickie anomaly - which covers an area of ~1,000m x 500m.

Today, BPM put out soil sampling results from targets further south of Louie and Chickie and confirmed that BPM would look to drill those targets as part of the current drill program.

Here are where the new targets sit:

What is next for BPM?

Claw Project

The latest guidance from BPM includes a timeline of events in the lead up to drilling results: