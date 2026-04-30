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BPM completes 7,426m drill program at WA gold project with assays expected from late May

ASX:BPM

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Published 30-APR-2026 13:13 P.M.

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2 min read

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Our WA gold exploration Investment BPM Minerals (ASX: BPM) has just finished its second round of drilling on its WA gold project.

BPM drilled a total of 46-holes (over 7,426m) at its Beachcomber prospect.

That's the same prospect BPM drilled last year and hit gold in all 24 holes including hits up to 9m @7.77g/t gold.

With this second round of drilling BPM’s goal was to extend the gold found with that first round of drilling.

Assays from this round of drilling is expected in May/early June - so we could see results inside the next 3-4 weeks:

Next Investors Image

(source)

Here is a cross section of the same image above showing where BPM drilled for extensions:

(the black sections are where the first phase of drilling hit gold - the green is where the new drilling is targeting)

Next Investors Image

(source)

Now we wait to see IF BPM has extended the known gold mineralisation at Beachcomber.

Any find here - even if it's a few hundred thousand ounces of gold, could start to bring a lot more interest in the other targets BPM has sitting across its ~75km of strike.

Then BPM can use the interest in the stock (and its bigger market cap) to have a real crack at making a large new discovery on completely undrilled targets.

Below is BPM’s broader ground package where there is still a lot of work to be done to fully investigate potential discoveries:

Next Investors Image

(Source)

The big regional target - Bonnie & Clyde - on track to be drilled in Q3-2026

Today’s news relates to the Beachcomber program, but Bonnie & Clyde could end up being the main event for BPM in 2026, and that drill program is expected in Q3 2026.

We covered the full Bonnie & Clyde thesis in our deep dive earlier this week: BPM: Drilling next quarter - the big one we’ve been waiting for...

A quick recap on why we think Bonnie & Clyde is shaping up as a more than interesting prospect:

  • It’s a 6km long gold-in-soil anomaly with peak values above 1g/t gold

  • It has never had a single drill hole put into it

  • It sits on the same Yellow Dam Shear Zone that hosts the 8Moz Tropicana deposit

  • A recent technical review concluded the geology has distinct parallels to Tropicana

  • The targets were mapped by Dr Barry Murphy - the structural geologist behind Predictive Discovery’s 5.5Moz Guinea discovery

What’s next for BPM?

So we have two parallel storylines feeding into the back half of 2026 for BPM:

Beachcomber Phase 2 drilling (7,500m) 🔄

We want to see BPM extend the gold discovered with BPM’s first round of drilling on this prospect.

Here are the catalysts we are tracking across this prospect:

  • ✅ Drilling commenced
  • ✅ Drilling completed
  • 🔲 Assay results - expected from late May and into early June (source)

Bonnie & Clyde targets (Drilling targeted for next quarter) 🔄

With today’s and Monday’s announcement we have three key bits of newsflow to look out for on these prospects over the coming weeks/months:

Here are the catalysts we will be tracking:

  • ✅ Key tenement granted
  • ✅ Heritage agreement executed
  • ✅ Heritage survey
  • 🔄 Soil sampling (1,500 samples taken, assays 4-6 weeks away from today)
  • 🔄 Geophysical survey results (recently completed, results pending)
  • 🔄 Program of Work - submitted, awaiting approval
  • 🔲 Maiden RC drilling expected Q3 2026 (source)

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