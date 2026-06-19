AL3's first 3D printing systems operational at the USA's largest military shipbuilder - Four more systems to come for $9.9M

Our 3D metal printing Investment AML3D (ASX: AL3) just had its first two custom ARCEMY X systems commissioned and operational at Newport News Shipbuilding ("NNS").

NNS is a division of ~$15BN HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries) - America's largest military shipbuilder, the company that builds the USA's nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines.

Here are some of the ships they have built from their website:

(source)

The successful commissioning completes AL3's initial ~$4.5M order and now allows for the final payment of ~$892,000.

We note AL3 also has another four systems going into NNS’s facilities for a total order value of $9.9M - AL3 confirmed today that those systems were due for delivery in early 2027.

We covered that in a deep dive here: AL3 secures A$9.9M order with the USA’s largest military shipbuilder

So after that second order is fulfilled, it will take NNS's fleet to 6 custom ARCEMY X systems, up from the 2 confirmed installed in today’s announcement within around six months time.

AL3 currently has ~$29M of orders in hand and $26.5M cash

AL3 sells 3D printing systems that produce complex parts using metals - faster, stronger and cheaper than traditional casting and forging.

AL3’s complex software drives a giant robot arm that welds layers and layers of metal wire into the shape of the required part - on site, at the point-of-need - check it out below.

(The tech is actually called “additive manufacturing” - more on exactly what that is in a second)

As well as Huntington Ingalls, AL3's customers include the US Navy (via an alliance), Boeing, Chevron, Exxon and a growing list of US defence contractors:

Austal USA

US Navy Centre of Excellence

BAE Systems

ST Engineering

Laser Welding Solutions

As of the March quarterly (31 March 2026) AL3 had:

$29M in orders in hand for the FY (as at 31 March 2026)

$26.5M cash in the bank

That order book is the highest AL3 has ever reported and if the last few months are anything to go by, we could see things get even stronger going into the end of the FY.

What we want to see next from AL3

More US Navy system sales 🔄

With 100 systems forecast across the Marine Industrial Base and only a handful deployed so far, the pipeline from HII alone may become substantial.

We want to see more orders from the six US naval base companies named in the Navy's LOI. (source)

AL3 now has 2 recent appointments from the US Navy, so we would expect more doors to be opened and discussions taking place, hopefully this results in increased contracts.

US facility expansion 🔄

AL3 is investing $12M to expand its Ohio production capabilities which is required to keep up with its growing sales.

The additional four systems ordered by Newport News systems will ship from its Ohio US technology center.

UK and European market entry 🔲

AL3's CEO has flagged early-stage demand in their UK and European markets and we think that NATO's 5% GDP defence spending target could create a new wave of opportunity.

Back in April last year AL3 announced it had started alloy testing with BAE Systems (capped at 123BN who are a multinational aerospace, arms and information security company), so we are hoping successful testing leads to sales into the UK/EU…

Ultimately, we want to see AL3 make a first sale into Europe or the UK.

(source)