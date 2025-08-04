AL3’s 3D printing system now operational at the USA’s biggest public utility.

Our 3D printing Investment AML3D (ASX: AL3) now has a $2.27M 3D system operational at the Tennessee Valley Authority - the largest public utility in the USA.

This is the first system that AL3 has delivered from its US Technology Centre located in Stow Ohio

Here is a picture of what AL3’s systems look like:

We said in our last note that we think AL3’s market opportunity could grow into other sectors outside of the defence space.

AL3’s US expansion to date has predominantly focused on the US military industrial complex.

So far AL3 has received a letter of interest (LOI) from the US Navy and the expansion of the “Marine Industrial Base” to include the Department of Army and the Air Force means AL3’s target market has grown 3 fold.

We also think AL3 can also grow into US Utilities, Aerospace, Nuclear, Oil & Gas and Marine sectors.

At the moment, AL3 is already selling systems to customers like Austal the Australian military shipbuilder, Boeing plus oil and gas majors Chevron and Exxon.

With this system now operational at a large public US utility we think it will validate AL3’s tech to other adjacent industries.

(almost like a way for potentially interested customers to see how the system performs for someone else before they make the purchasing commitment).

We initially invested in AL3 because we thought US expansion can be accelerated through the defence customers and from there to adjacent industries (as seen with TVA today).

This strategy is intended to be repeated in multiple markets such as the UK and Australia.

What does AL3 do?

AL3’s technology combines robotics, welding, automation and software.

AL3 tech “3D prints” complex industrial parts for the defence, oil & gas and aerospace industries, and sells these 3D printers to industries looking for on-site custom solutions.

We have been to AL3’s Australian facility in Adelaide to check the systems out and it's genuinely amazing to see these things in motion.

We saw the largest ever custom AL3 ARCEMY 3D printing system ever built, before it was to be shipped off to the USA:

As well as some of what the product software looks like:

To see our full site visit write up read: Our AL3 site visit and what we learnt.