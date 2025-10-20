AL3 makes $4.5M sale to the “USA’s largest shipbuilder”

Our 3D printing Investment AML3D (ASX: AL3) just made its biggest sale yet into the US military shipbuilding industrial base.

AL3 received an order worth $4.5M for two systems to be delivered to the USA’s largest shipbuilder.

The order is from HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division, the largest military shipbuilder in the US, known for producing aircraft carriers and submarines plus defence technologies.

HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc), the parent company, is capped at ~US$11BN and is one of the biggest defence contractors in the US - just look at their website:

AL3 expects the systems to be installed in the second quarter of next year and will be the 9th and 10th ARCEMY systems deployed to the US naval maritime operational bases.

This is further embedding AL3 within the American defence sector and shows that momentum is building as it continues to expand and sign new contracts.

Around 3 months ago AL3 received a Letter Of Intent (LOI) from the US Navy and it said the following is required:



100 new additive manufacturing (3D printing) systems to be installed across the US marine industrial base

to be installed across the US marine industrial base A minimum of ~400 manufactured parts printed in FY26, growing each year until an estimated ~1,600 parts will need to be produced in FY30

So now it's starting to become a reality that this could be just the beginning for AL3.

See our deep dive on that LOI AL3 received here: US Navy Letter of Intent: AL3 “pivotal” to US Navy’s forecast demand of 100 x 3D printing systems.

AL3 ramping up it’s US growth strategy

Late last year AL3 announced that its US facility was fully operational, following on from the $30M capital raise and the commitment to double AL3’s capacity in country.

In a previous note we wrote about “Where else could even more AL3 contracts come from?”

Across the US military-industrial complex, AL3 could start selling into the US Army and Airforce:

Outside of the US government, associated industries AL3 can also sign big deals in other industries like oil and gas, utilities and other industries where on-site manufacturing is important.

AL3 is already selling systems and parts to other industries, like Boeing, Austal and oil & gas giants Chevron and Exxon - so it's not inconceivable to see AL3 sign bigger deals here:

We have also previously covered the EU market opportunity here: AL3 signs expansion deal into EU market

And the UK market opportunity here: AL3 accelerates entry into the EU and UK markets

What does AL3 do?

AL3’s technology combines robotics, welding, automation and software.

AL3 tech “3D prints” complex industrial parts for the defence, oil & gas and aerospace industries, and sells these 3D printers to industries looking for on-site custom solutions.

We have been to AL3’s Australian facility in Adelaide to check the systems out and it's genuinely amazing to see these things in motion.

We saw the largest ever custom AL3 ARCEMY 3D printing system ever built, before it was to be shipped off to the USA:

As well as some of what the product software looks like:

To see our full site visit write up read: Our AL3 site visit and what we learnt.