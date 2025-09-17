AGH raises $2.55M - set to focus on Canadian and US expansion

Our Investment Althea Group Holdings (ASX: AGH) just closed a $2.55M capital raise.

AGH raised $2.55m at a price of 1.8c per share and said that a “strategic reset” had now been completed, allowing the company to focus on its THC beverage manufacturing business in Canada and the US.

Peak currently holds a ~35% market share on the THC infused beverage market in Canada with FY25 revenues of around $15.5M.

AGH has recently opened a manufacturing facility in Florida, looking to replicate the success and growth shown from the Canadian market.

The US market for THC drinks is set to expand near 20x from 2024 to 2028, growing to a value of near $30BN. (Source)

While AGH has generally partnered with existing drinks makers and produces their drinks, AGH launched its own brand a couple of months ago into the Canadian market that we covered here.

We see the potential for one of these drinks to go viral such as White Claw (seltzer brand) or Liquid Death (canned soda water brand) due to the innovative product and capabilities that Peak can produce.

The 11 reasons we invested in AGH

We Invested in AGH back in July at 2.5c per share.

