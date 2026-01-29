VKA to start geophysical surveys on US tungsten project

Our US tungsten Investment Viking Mines (ASX: VKA) is about to start high-resolution geophysical surveys at its Linka Tungsten Project in Nevada, USA.

VKA’s Linka has historic production of a combined ~123,000t at 0.54% tungsten grades.

At the Linka project (where VKA has expanded its ground position recently) between 1955 and 1956, 360 tonne per day was milled from an open pit mine - here is a photo of that old pit:

The Linka project hasn’t really been explored with modern exploration methods.

VKA’s geophysical surveys will be the first time we get to see how the structures that hosted all that old mineralisation extend along strike and at depth.

VKA plans to get this underway in mid February using both a gravity and ground magnetic survey.

(basically looking for anomalies from both surveys)

The surveys are planned to cover areas of 1km² for the gravity and 2.3km² for the magnetics.

Ideally we see the magnetics and gravity show potential extensions to those old workings:

VKA announced its move into US tungsten back in December which is when we Invested in VKA.

What do we want to see VKA do next?

Complete the acquisition of the new tungsten assets.

Next, we want to see VKA complete the acquisition of its six tungsten assets in the US.

VKA set the notice of meeting to have the deal approved for 12th of February, so we should see that news soon.

Early metwork testing

VKA recently sent off a bulk sample to test its viability for processing.

In particular there is a focus on exploring the viability for this to be used in an early production opportunity scenario, with results from this expected in February. (source)

Target generation work (mapping/sampling)

We want to see VKA complete rounds of sampling (including channel/rock chip sampling) to confirm historic tungsten mineralisation at the project.

We also want to see the project mapped with LiDAR to reveal the full extent of the underground workings on the project.

Milestones:

Mapping and sampling (soils and rock chips)

Geophysics/LiDAR (geophysics announced today)

Drill targets confirmed