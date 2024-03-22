TYX Lithium Exploration Update
Our Angolan hard rock lithium Investment Tyranna Resources (ASX: TYX) just put out an exploration update:
TYX holds a giant ~200km2 pegmatite field hosting over 1,000 independent pegmatites, across a 25x10 km area.
To date, only ~2% of the pegmatites have been explored.
Last year after its first drill program on the project, TYX made its first discovery, hitting ~22m of lithium with grades at 2.02%.
This was enough to bring in a Chinese JV partner and a binding offtake agreement that came with a US$10M prepayment.
On top of the US$10M prepayment commitment, TYX’s partner $5.5BN Sinomine also committed to a A$31M investment into TYX and at the project level.
Now with $XM of that cash in the bank (at 31 December 2023), TYX is running its phase 2 drill program.
The primary aim for the phase 2 program is to grow its existing discovery.
Earlier today TYX put out an exploration update highlighting the following:
1. Assay results from first 17 holes being recompleted
Although preliminary assay results have been received for holes MRC01 – MRC17, interrogation of the results revealed inconsistencies that suggest that the results must be considered unreliable. Re-sampling of holes MRC01 – MRC17 has begun on site, with subsequent sample preparation to prepare pulps via another method than what was previously used. These pulps will be sent to a laboratory in Australia for follow up assay. Assay results from this “re-sample, re-prep, re-assay” process are anticipated to be received in June.
The outcome of these investigations will be reported after review of new assay results, likely to be received in June.
2. ~35 holes drilled to date, another ~34 to come.
So far TYX has drilled ~35 holes. The company still has ~34 holes to complete between now and the middle of the year.
What’s next for TYX?
Drill results from second round of drilling 🔄
As with all of our hard rock lithium explorers we will be looking out for the following:
- During drilling - We want to see more visual spodumene in the drill cores. Spodumene is generally the host rock for high grade lithium, visual spodumene will be a positive first indication of potential economic lithium mineralisation.
- After drilling - This will be all about waiting for the assay result — we’ll be looking for lithium grades above a level that is considered typically economic. These assays are expected early 2024.
We have set up expectations for the assays as follows:
- Bull case (exceptional result) = Lithium grades >1.5%.
- Base case (good result) = Lithium grades 1-1.5%.
- Bear case (poor result) = Lithium grades <1%.