TRI appoints US healthcare executive to board

This week our AI mental health Investment TrivarX Lim (ASX: TRI) appointed John H. Mathias II as a Non-Executive Director.

Mathias is an experienced US healthcare executive with expertise in the sleep medicine and respiratory care sectors.

Notably in his role as Chief Development Officer at Medbridge Healthcare, one of the largest sleep disorder diagnostic outsourced service providers in the US which performs over 80,000 sleep diagnostic procedures annually.

Matthias also previously worked as COO and President of Sleep Services of America Inc., an entity of Johns Hopkins Health System.

Suffice to say, Matthias knows the US sleep clinic market really well.

And this is a market we hope TRI will be able to eventually sell into, with TRI recently requesting a Pre-Submission meeting with the FDA for its De Novo application of its AI sleep algorithm to detect current major depressive episodes:

TrivarX Requests Pre-Submission Meeting with US FDA

The point of the Pre-Submission Meeting is to finalise the protocol for a pivotal clinical trial of TRI’s AI-driven algorithm MEB-001.

Below is our take on the most recent successful Phase 2 clinical trial results that TRI will be taking to the US healthcare regulator:

TRI’s Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results are in…

What’s next for TRI?

We are primarily focussed on Objective #4 from our TRI Investment Memo now.

Objective #4: Complete Pivotal Study

Milestones

🔲Complete Pivotal Study Design

🔲Appoint CRO for Pivotal Study

🔲IRB Approval for Pivotal Study

🔲Commence Pivotal Trial

🔲Interim Results

🔲Complete Recruitment

🔲Final Results

But we’d also like to see progress on appointing an MD/CEO as well:

🔄CEO appointed

Read our TRI Investment Memo here