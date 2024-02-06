TG1 sampling results from WA lithium project

Our micro cap WA lithium Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just put out sampling results from its Ida Valley lithium project in WA.

TG1’s project sits ~50km to the north of $200M Delta Lithium’s Mt Ida lithium project.

Before today’s results, TG1 had already defined a:

2.2km by 1km lithium anomaly. A pegmatite field over ~800m x ~400m.

Today, TG1 got results from 500 soil and 41 rock chip samples and now has 3 priority targets to drill.

Here are our key takeaways from today’s announcement:

TG1 now has three high priority drill targets - two priority 1 target across the northwestern/central targets and a priority 2 target to the south.

Rock chip samples also lining up with the Northwestern target area - Rock chips taken from the Northwest area have the highest fractionation levels which is normally a good indicator for where to drill when targeting lithium.

What’s next for TG1?

In today’s announcement, TG1 confirmed that drill permits had been granted for the upcoming RC drill program.

TG1 is planning to drill ~20 holes for 3,000m in late February.

The first round of drilling will be focused on the Northwestern, Central and Southern target areas.