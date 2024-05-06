TG1 picks up new copper-nickel-uranium assets in WA

Our micro cap exploration Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) has just brought into its portfolio new copper-nickel-uranium assets in WA.

Here are our key takeaways from the projects:

1. Copper-Nickel (Copper Springs & Springvale projects)

TG1 picked up two projects focused on copper-nickel.

Both projects sit north of Halls Creek in WA.

Across both projects most of the previous exploration was focused on diamonds, nickel and PGE’s because of how close the project is to the Savannah Nickel Mine (12km northwest) and Argyle Diamond Mine (75km north).

The Copper Springs project looks especially interesting because of the old rock chip results which returned up to 4% copper and ~0.26g/t gold.

TG1 said that the first phase of work across both projects would be rock chip sampling/geophysics to try find targets worthy of drilling.

2. Uranium (Ponton & Myroodah projects)

TG1 also picked up ground to the east of the Double 8 uranium project in WA owned by $6M capped Manhattan Corporation.

The Double 8 project has a resource of ~17.2Mlb of uranium.

TG1’s project has previously been drilled by a few companies but no uranium was found at the time.

The main target we want to see TG1 look at is the untested uranium radiometric anomaly at the Northwest section of the project that hasnt been tested before.

Lithium assays now 4-5 weeks away:

TG1 recently completed an RC drill program at its Ida Valley lithium project.

Drilling was completed on the 23rd of April.

In today’s announcement, TG1 confirmed the assay results were “expected in four to five weeks”.

TG1’s project is ~50km north of Delta Lithium’s Mt Ida Lithium project and ~100km south of Liontown Resources project.

TG1 drilled ~11 holes across two of it’s priority targets (Central and Northwest).

TG1 also mentioned it had tested a gold target at Northwest, so we could see some surprise gold news alongside the lithium assay results.

What’s next for TG1?

Assay results from Ida Valley lithium project 🔲

Assay results are expected to come in ~4-5 weeks time.