Next Investors logo grey
  1. Home
  2. Quick Takes
  3. Tg1 Completes Drilling At Ida Valley Lithium Project

TG1 completes drilling at Ida Valley lithium project

ASX:TG1

|

Published 23-APR-2024 11:53 A.M.

|

29.9 seconds read

Shares Held: 6,115,714

|

Options Held: 1,133,929

|

Announcement

|

Trust Centre

Our micro cap Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just finished drilling its Ida Valley lithium project in WA.

TG1’s project is ~50km north of Delta Lithium’s Mt Ida Lithium project and ~100km south of Liontown Resources project.

TG1 drilled a total of 11 holes for ~1,368m across two priority targets (Central and Northwest).

Assay results are expected to come in ~5 weeks time.

Next Investors Image

TG1 also mentioned it had tested a gold target at Northwest, so we could see some surprise gold news alongside the lithium assay results.

Next Investors Image

What’s next for TG1?

Assay results from Ida Valley lithium project 🔲

Assay results are expected to come in ~5 weeks time.


Join Our
Mailing List

Related Articles

 