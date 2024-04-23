TG1 completes drilling at Ida Valley lithium project
Our micro cap Investment TechGen Metals (ASX: TG1) just finished drilling its Ida Valley lithium project in WA.
TG1’s project is ~50km north of Delta Lithium’s Mt Ida Lithium project and ~100km south of Liontown Resources project.
TG1 drilled a total of 11 holes for ~1,368m across two priority targets (Central and Northwest).
Assay results are expected to come in ~5 weeks time.
TG1 also mentioned it had tested a gold target at Northwest, so we could see some surprise gold news alongside the lithium assay results.
What’s next for TG1?
Assay results from Ida Valley lithium project 🔲
