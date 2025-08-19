SS1 Rock Chips Confirm Shallow High-Grade Silver Potential

Our US silver and antimony Investment Sun Silver (ASX: SS1) just put out rock chip sampling results from its project in Nevada.

SS1’s project already has a 480M ounce silver equivalent JORC resource estimate - most of which starts from ~200m depths.

For the past 18 months, SS1 has been drilling shallow, high grade extensions in the north-western sections of its resource.

AND earlier this year in March, SS1 announced that there could potentially be a big chunk of near surface mineralisation that hadn’t been included in previous resource estimates for the project.

We covered that news in a previous note here: SS1 Increases to 480M ounces of silver equivalent resource… and identifies at surface and near surface mineralisation.

Today, SS1 put out rock chip sampling data which backs up that theory that mineralisation might actually start from surface…

The best result was rock chip with an 86.9g/t silver equivalent grade.

And we noticed in the announcement SS1 also said that it “aims to incorporate shallow and surface mineralisation into future mineral resource modelling”.

Antimony could unlock government funding for SS1’s project

We also noticed one of today’s rock chips also returned ~1,207ppm antimony grades.

Antimony is slowly becoming more and more a part of the SS1 story…

When we first Invested in SS1 we liked that SS1 had exposure to the decarbonisation thematic (and it still does) because of silver's use in solar panel manufacturing.

Now we think SS1 has (with a lot of luck) found itself in the middle of what we think could be the TWO biggest macro thematic on the ASX over the coming years.

Precious metals (silver) AND US based critical metals critical metals (antimony).

Here is what the antimony intercepts look like on SS1’s project so far:

And here is where we want to see results from next:

Ultimately, we think a big catalyst to cement SS1’s position as an exposure to US critical minerals thematic will be a maiden antimony resource for its project… which could be a precursor to US government funding which SS1 is pursuing at the moment.

Update on our 6 key “Share price catalysts” for SS1

We have been talking about what might trigger a rally in SS1’s share price in 2025 since the start of this year.

Of the 6 catalysts that we have forecast for SS1, so far 4 of them have played out in SS1’s favour: