SS1 releases another high grade silver result… and antimony

Our 2024 Small Cap Pick of the Year Sun Silver (ASX: SS1 | OTC: SSLVF) just hit more high grade silver from its project in Nevada, USA.

SS1’s project is the largest pre-production primary silver mining project in the USA.

SS1’s project is already 539M ounces at 71g/t silver equivalent. (source)

And today’s results come just as silver ran to almost US$120 per ounce overnight…

It feels like yesterday silver was trading at ~US$40…

(source)

Today’s result came from inside the existing resource, but as is becoming a bit of a trend recently is that the grades from the drilling are often above the average grades of the existing resource.

Here is a cross section showing where today’s result came from (the red is the current resource footprint):

(source)

The big surprise for us was the antimony.

One of SS1’s hits had a 9m antimony section with grades at ~0.99%.

Those sorts of grades are well above the average grades that make up the current biggest antimony resource in the USA, the ~$6BN Perpetua Resources project.

Perpetua’s project has average grades of ~0.06%-0.07% antimony, so SS1 released a result today of just over 50m at triple Perpatua’s average grade.

And here is the bird's eye view:

(source)

What’s next for SS1?

We have been talking about what might trigger a rally in SS1’s share price in 2025 since the start of this year.

Of the 6 catalysts that we have forecast for SS1, so far 4 of them have played out in SS1’s favour: