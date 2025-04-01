SS1 presenting at European mining conference & Ex-Barrick geo joins the team

Our 2024 small cap Pick Of the Year Sun Silver (ASX: SS1), is presenting at the Mining Forum in Switzerland later today.

‘Mining Forum Europe’ is the event put on by the Denver Gold group, and it is the only independent event serving the mining industry in Europe.

We like seeing our Investments at conferences like this because it gives them a chance to mix with the bigger players in the industry.

As an example, $6BN Couer Mining, which is one of the world’s biggest silver producers, is also at the conference… (they own the Rochester Mine also in Nevada).

SS1 will be on at 3:30 pm (European time slot) - it will be a late one on the east coast, but we will be listening in.

SS1 is going into the conference with some strong news…

Another positive for SS1 is that it is going into the conference having just put out some strong news.

Last week, SS1 increased its JORC resource AND announced that at “Surface and near surface mineralisation identified in historic drilling”.

That is massive news for SS1 because it would change the way institutions and corporates look at the economic viability of SS1’s project…

We wrote a detailed note on that news here: SS1: Increases to 480M ounces of silver equivalent resource… and identifies at surface and near surface mineralisation

This morning, SS1 also brought onboard Keith Wood as its exploration manager.

Keith knows Nevada deposits extremely well - he was the former chief exploration geologist for $54BN Barrick and Nevada Gold Mines.

He worked at the Phoenix Gold Mine (one of Nevada’s biggest mines) and led the drilling out of ~60 different targets on that project.

With that new information from last week, we think Keith is coming onboard at a good time, where SS1 can follow up those results and really test out the limits of its already giant JORC resource.

Especially considering the work he did that led to the discovery of high grade carlin style gold mineralisation at West Cortez for Barrick.

SS1’s project sits on very similar geology, so he could bring a whole lot of new ideas to the SS1 team that transform the exploration programs going forward.

What’s next for SS1?

In the short term, we want to see SS1 start drilling its project again.

SS1 expects drilling to start in the coming weeks.

Objective #1: Drilling Program for 2025

Milestones

🔲 Drilling Commenced

🔲 Assay results

🔲 Resource Upgrade (Size)

🔲 Resource Upgrade (Classification)

Beyond the drilling we want to see the company move the project closer toward feasibility studies, that includes metwork and other technical work programs.

We also want to see SS1 progress the antimony potential of its deposit.

Objective #2: Evaluate Project Feasibility

Milestones

🔲 Metallurgical testwork results

🔲 Commence Feasibility/Scoping Study

🔲 Feasibility/Scoping study delivered

Objective #3: Define an antimony resource

Milestones

🔲 Re-log and re-assay remaining historical drill cores

🔲 US Government Funding

🔲 Publish antimony resource

Check out our SS1 Investment Memo to see these objectives in detail.