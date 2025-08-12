SS1 hits more antimony inside 480M oz silver equivalent resource

Our US silver and antimony Investment Sun Silver (ASX: SS1) keeps finding more antimony within its giant 480M ounce silver equivalent JORC resource.

SS1’s project is the biggest pre-production silver asset on the ASX and in the USA.

Now, it's looking like that resource could also have a pretty important antimony component to go with it.

SS1 announced assay from two holes:

Hole MR122 - 41m at 0.1% antimony, and Hole MR097 - 18m at 0.1% antimony

Both those results are well above the average grades of the current biggest antimony resource in the USA - ~$2.9bn Perpetua Resources project which has average grades of ~0.06%-0.07% antimony.

After today’s results, SS1 has confirmed antimony mineralisation across an area of its project that is ~2.4km long and 1.4km wide.

Here is how it looked before and after:

SS1 still has over 35 historical holes submitted for multi-element assaying and SS1 expects to have more results out on the antimony front this quarter.

(Hopefully the re-assays lead to a maiden antimony resource estimate for SS1)

Antimony could unlock government funding for SS1’s project

When we first Invested in SS1 we liked that SS1 had exposure to the decarbonisation thematic (and it still does) because of silver's use in solar panel manufacturing.

Now we think SS1 has (with a lot of luck) found itself in the middle of what we think could be the TWO biggest macro thematic on the ASX over the coming years.

Precious metals (silver) AND US based critical metals critical metals (antimony).

(an extra positive - SS1 announced the project's antimony potential BEFORE antimony became a very popular investment theme)

Just like how the lithium and battery metals took charge between 2020-2022 we think precious metals and US based critical metals projects will take centre stage of the next big bull run.

We think the big catalyst to cement SS1’s position in this will be the company announcing a maiden antimony resource estimate for its project - which is what we are hoping to see some of the $30M capital raise spent on:

(Source - SS1 announcement)

Now we wait for the market to re-rate this project as silver and US critical metals themes emerge.

Update on our 6 key “Share price catalysts” for SS1

We have been talking about what might trigger a rally in SS1’s share price in 2025 since the start of this year.

Of the 6 catalysts that we have forecast for SS1, so far 4 of them have played out in SS1’s favour: