SS1 extends silver project area and price target increases to $4.15 per share

Our 2024 Small Cap Pick of the Year Sun Silver (ASX: SS1 | OTC: SSLVF) just expanded the acreage around its giant silver deposit.

SS1’s project is already 539M ounces at 71g/t silver equivalent. (source)

Today SS1 added ground to the north and south - locking up the directions SS1’s deposit could extend out into.

(source)

But also now has a lot more ground to work with when developing a development plan for the project.

Having such a large resource means the infrastructure requirements for the project to get into development will be fairly big.

Having a lot of free and accessible ground could mean SS1 can “relax” its infrastructure footprint meaning it can spread the infrastructure over a larger land area.

Just looking at the birds eye view shot of the resource, SS1 now has all of these areas to build roads, waste dumps, a processing plant etc etc..

(source)

Price target for SS1 increased to $4.15 per share…

We noticed last week SS1 MD Andrew Dornan posted a “Precious Metals - Producer” broker report from Canaccord to his LinkedIn.

Canaccord has updated the price target for their silver price assumptions.

As a result of this upgrade, Canaccord has increased its price target for SS1 by 89% to A$4.15 per share (up from A$2.20).

(source)

What’s next for SS1?

We have been talking about what might trigger a rally in SS1’s share price in 2025 since the start of this year.

Of the 6 catalysts that we have forecast for SS1, so far 5 of them have played out in SS1’s favour: