SS1 appoints strategic advisor for US engagement strategy

Our 2024 Small Cap Pick of the Year Sun Silver (ASX: SS1) just appointed a new strategic advisor.

SS1 appointed former Alcoa executive Dennis Lindgren as whose sole focus for SS1 will be to engage with the US Government on behalf of SS1.

Dennis played a key role in the funding announced recently which will go to Alcoa to construct a Gallium project in WA, with US$200M to be received from this initiative.

SS1’s project already has a 480M ounce silver equivalent JORC resource.

SS1’s project is the biggest undeveloped silver project on the ASX and in the USA.

Dennis previously led Alcoa’s Gallium Project, a US Government-backed initiative announced during the recent Trump-Albanese meeting in Washington D.C, which became a flagship of the US-Australia Critical Minerals Partnership.

He played a central role in aligning US, Japanese, and Australian interests, securing trilateral commercial and strategic agreements, and obtaining direct US Government support under the allied critical-minerals framework.

Ultimately we are hoping Dennis can leverage all of the networks he built while at Alcoa in SS1’s favour.

Government funding could be what unlocks SS1’s project

SS1 recently finalised a white paper to submit to the Department of Defence (DoD) for funding.

And we note that SS1 has explicitly said that it was pursuing US DoD funding right now…

Why is that important?

Because we think government funding could ultimately be what unlocks SS1’s giant silver resource.

SS1’s silver deposit starts from ~200m underground - which is considered relatively deep.

Yes, an estimated 480M ounces is a LOT of silver, but SS1 needs to dig a big expensive hole (pit) to reach it before they can extract and sell it.

That pre-strip (digging down to the juicy valuable bits of the project) means a lot of upfront capital spend which is typically where project financiers get scared off a project.

Conventional project financiers (and equity investors) want as fast a payback as possible with mining projects, big CAPEX upfront can scare off these investors.

As the silver price goes higher that pre-strip matters less and less.

BUT government funding or some sort of government-backed loan could be what really unlocks SS1’s project.

Exactly the same way it did for Perpetua’s project in Idaho.

Perpetua received commitments for a US$1.8BN loan from US Export-Import Bank and then private capital started pouring into the company in a big way.

Perpetua's market cap has gone from $300M to $4.3BN.



We think a similar re-rate could happen to SS1 if the government was to backstop its project with some sort of funding deal.

What’s next for SS1?

We have been talking about what might trigger a rally in SS1’s share price in 2025 since the start of this year.

Of the 6 catalysts that we have forecast for SS1, so far 4 of them have played out in SS1’s favour: