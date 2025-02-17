SS1 announces board restructure

Today, our silver Investment Sun Silver (ASX: SS1) announced a restructure of its board.

Andrew Dornan is stepping into the role of Managing Director, Andrew is deeply experienced across a range of projects.

Andrew is a co-founder and a major shareholder of SS1 - we like it when founders are involved in their company’s operations.

These include senior leadership roles at James Bay Minerals, Newmont, Rio Tinto, Fortescue, Pilbara Minerals and Tianqi Lithium.

We think the outgoing Managing Director Gerard O’Donovan did an excellent job too.

Under his guidance SS1 has executed a highly successful drill campaign which has consistently intercepted high silver grades.

Here’s what we are looking for next from SS1:

🔄 Assay results from 7,500m infill/extensional drilling - There are 4 more assay results still to come. We want to see these published to get a complete picture of SS1’s resource growth potential.

- There are 4 more assay results still to come. We want to see these published to get a complete picture of SS1’s resource growth potential. 🔄 Upgrade Resource - we want to see SS1 publish a resource update/upgrade over its project.

- we want to see SS1 publish a resource update/upgrade over its project. 🔄 Further update on US government funding - We want to see SS1 put out an update on the US$60M grant application the company is working on for its silver paste business.

Read our latest note on SS1 below:

Tell me more: SS1 hits +100m of higher grade silver… new high grade extension?