SLM raises $4.5M

Today our Peruvian copper Investment Solis Minerals (ASX: SLM) announced it has raised $4.5M in a placement to drill two of its four highly promising Peruvian copper projects.

We’ve previously talked about how SLM has a lot of “shots on goal” across its copper projects.

Peru is the world’s second largest producer of copper and SLM has consistently delivered promising pre-drill exploration works across these four projects, at a time where the copper price remains elevated amid a strong push towards decarbonisation and electrification:

In our latest note on SLM, we pointed out how recently a micro cap ASX stock made a copper discovery in Peru that delivered a quickfire ~700% return.

That company was AusQuest - and we think it shows the warm reception new copper discoveries get from the market, especially when they are in proven copper jurisdictions like Peru.

Here is what happened to AusQuest post discovery...

We’re hoping SLM can achieve something similar or better when it drills the Ilo Este and Chancho al Palo copper targets in southern Peru in the coming months (pending final approvals):

How does this impact our SLM Investment Memo?

We see this raise as reducing funding risk for SLM:

It also means our attention now turns to exploration risk, as we think SLM now has a pathway to a re-rate, should it make a copper discovery:

We’ll be keeping an eye out for those final drill approvals as well.

What’s next for SLM?

SLM has four different projects, with different styles of targets that it plans to drill all before the end of 2025.

We’ll be looking out to see the progress of SLM as it nears drilling across the four projects, conscious that permitting timelines and drill contracting may alter the progression of the projects.