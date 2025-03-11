SLM - institutional buying & CEO presenting at PDAC

Last week we saw the following video from our Investment Solis Minerals (ASX: SLM)’s CEO Mitch Thomas.

Mitch was in Toronto for PDAC (The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) convention - which is one of the world’s biggest mining conferences.

It’s a pretty brief video, but Mitch gave a pretty good idea of when to expect some newsflow from SLM.

SLM has been relatively quiet from an announcement perspective since it closed a $4.5M placement at 8.5c per share.

Check out the full video here: PDAC 2025: Solis Minerals’ CEO on copper, Peru and what’s next

SLM will be drilling four different copper targets across the next 6-12 months.

In our latest note on SLM, we pointed out how recently a micro cap ASX stock made a copper discovery in Peru that delivered a quickfire ~700% return.

That company was AusQuest - and we think it shows the warm reception new copper discoveries get from the market, especially when they are in proven copper jurisdictions like Peru.

Here is what happened to AusQuest post discovery...

We’re hoping SLM can achieve something similar or better when it drills the Ilo Este and Chancho al Palo copper targets in southern Peru in the coming months (pending final approvals):



(Read more about SLM in our latest SLM note)

SLM was added to the Lowell Resources Fund portfolio:

We also noticed earlier today that SLM was added to the Lowell Resources Fund.

It looks like Lowell came into the recent placement at 8.5c.



Lowell have a pretty solid track record investing in the junior exploration/mining space.

They were invested in Azure Minerals which was one of the biggest lithium success stories of the last cycle (SQM paid A$4.2BN for that company at the top of the market).

And in gold, they were invested in Predictive Discovery - which went from <$20M market cap junior to a >$1BN gold developer attracting strategic investment from the Lundin family.

(for those who don't know, the Lundin’s are as big as it gets in the mining space)

What’s next for SLM?

SLM has four different projects, with different styles of targets that it plans to drill all before the end of 2025.

We’ll be looking out to see the progress of SLM as it nears drilling across the four projects, conscious that permitting timelines and drill contracting may alter the progression of the projects.