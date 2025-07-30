SLM Identifies Key Drill Targets at Cinto

Solis Minerals (ASX: SLM) just published geophysics results for one of its copper exploration targets in Peru.

SLM is currently drilling the first of its 3 targets and will drill the other two before the end of the year.

Yesterday’s results came from the Cinto project which SLM is aiming to drill in Q4 of this year.

Yesterday's results showed geophysical targets sitting under previous channel sampling where SLM got grades up to 3.23% from historical artisanal workings.

SLM now has 3 high priority targets at its Cinto project set to be drilled.

These targets all sit ~15km away from the Toquepala mine which contains a resource size of 3.3BN tonne copper resource, producing over 180ktpa copper:

Here are the three targets on SLM’s map:

SLM is drilling right now at its Chancho al Palo project also in Peru.

There has been visual mineralisation in the cores announced prior and we await the assays due soon.

Any significant assay result will allow the company to focus its exploration efforts.

After, it will move to Ilo Este.

This project has potential of a significant porphyry scale with an intercept of ~472m at 0.11% copper and 0.09g/t gold.

The company feels that there is a chance the prior drilling just missed the main geophysical target.

This theory is backed by an IP survey ran in 2022.

The bright purple area shows the geophysical anomaly, with the old drilling shown by the red dots, which we can see from the attached arrows, was drilled away from the centre of the target.

This gives SLM the opportunity to be the first to drill into the centre of the defined target.

In summary: