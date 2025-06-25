SGQ building community support for its project while drilling underway

Our Brazilian based rare earths and niobium exploration Investment St George Mining (ASX: SGQ) is continuing to build community support for its project.

SGQ recently launched socio-environmental programs to help care for and improve the local community.

Strong support from the local community is often critical in the development of mining projects.

Local support is required to help operations develop and run smoothly, which is required to obtain all necessary permits and continue to operate.

The major drill campaign is underway, with auger drilling continuing and RC drilling expected to begin soon after to be followed by diamond drilling.

SGQ’s project currently has two resources:

Rare earths - 40.6Mt of rare earths at grades of 4.13% TREO (total rare earths oxide) Niobium - 41.2Mt at niobium grades of 0.63%

SGQ will have three rigs on site for a 10,000m drill program that is expected to run over 12-16 weeks.

Assays from the drilling are expected on a 4-week rolling basis.

Here is a 2D view of where SGQ will be drilling (the yellow section is the current resource, the holes surrounding it are where SGQ will be drilling):

Executive Chairman John Prineas is on site and going through the old core shed:

SGQ is on track to have all drilling completed and reported plus the project's resources upgraded this year.

This is located adjacent to CBMM’s niobium operations, a private company which produces ~80% of global niobium supply.

What’s next for SGQ?

Drilling results 🔄

In the short term the main thing we want to see are drill results.

Ideally we see big extensions at depth and to the North/East/West of SGQ’s current JORC resource.

First batch of assay results should be out within the next 4-6 weeks (based on guidance from today’s announcement).

Beyond the drilling 🔄

Over the next 12-18 months, a lot of the catalysts for SGQ could come at hard-to-forecast times: