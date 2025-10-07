ROC appoints new CFO/COO

Our small cap AI tech Investment RocketBoots (ASX: Roc) has just added a new Chief Financial/Operating Officer to its team.

ROC just appointed Maria Phillips as Chief Financial and Operating Officer.

Maria has over 25 years of experience working for tech companies including stints at Nine Entertainment, Velocity Frequent Flyer, Telstra, and Foxtel.

Her most recent role was Group CFO at Nine, a major player in Australia’s entertainment and digital media industry where she worked for 3 years.

We think Maria’s appointment comes at the right time just as $26.5M capped ROC is looking to turn its potential sales pipeline into contracts.

Her experience in driving commercial growth and navigating complex deals we think could accelerate the company’s ability to convert opportunities into revenue.

With a track record of scaling operations and forging strategic partnerships, Maria is well positioned to help ROC realise the full potential of its sales pipeline.



The appointment signals a strong commitment to executing the plan of market expansion at what is a pivotal and potentially transformational stage for the business.

What’s next for ROC?

🔄Sales updates

We want to see ROC close deals, with updates that include the number of sites that ROC’s tech will be deployed to and contract dollar values.

We’ve outlined the types of deals that ROC is in the process of closing in our ROC Investment Memo:

New Sales: Retail/Supermarket

✅ New customer 1

🔲 New customer 2

🔲 New customer 3

New Sales: Consumer Banks

✅ New customer 1 (Unnamed Major Australian Bank 11th August)

✅ New customer 2 (Unnamed Major Mexican Bank 20th August)

🔲 New customer 3

Existing customer re-signs or expands:

🔲 Contract re-sign with Bunnings

🔲 Contract re-sign with Suncorp