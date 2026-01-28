RCM kicks off scoping study for its NSW silver project

Our silver Investment Rapid Critical Metals (ASX: RCM) has now kicked off a scoping study for its projects in NSW.

RCM has a ~67M ounce silver equivalent resource across three projects in NSW.

All three assets (Webbs, Webbs Consol and Conrads) sit fairly close to each other which should make them close enough to each other to be put into one all encompassing development plan.

With the scoping study RCM will basically be looking to give the market a first look at how the three assets stack up from an economic perspective.

RCM expects to have the scoping study completed in Q2-2026.

The main things we will be looking out for from the study will be whatever equivalent to a Net Present Value and CAPEX number RCM publishes.

And of course the sensitivity of the project to silver prices…

RCM will probably have to plug in a conservative price assumption to their model - but if we can see the sensitivity tables we can start to see what the economics look like at US$120 silver…

The full scope of works includes process design, capital and operating cost estimates plus project sensitivity analysis, which will be supported by metallurgical testwork.

RCM is also looking to kick off a 15,000m drill program

In addition to the details on the scoping study, RCM also confirmed that the Drilling program has now been completed with final assays pending from remaining drill holes.

Also that applications have been submitted to the authorities for a 15,000m drill program, which is targeting to get underway next quarter, pending receiving approvals in the expected timeframe.

What else do we want to see from RCM next?

🔄 15,000m of additional drilling

We are also looking forward to RCM’s planned 15,000m drill program.

RCM wants to start that drill program in Q2 of this year.

Today’s announcement said that permitting was being advanced.



🔄 Drilling results from the Webb's project.

The main catalyst we want to see is drilling from Webbs.

RCM still has the final 6 assays pending from the first round of drilling, so we should see these soon:

Ultimately, after seeing the recent results, we are most interested in seeing RCM test that “parallel lode theory” with drilling from the west…

See our note on the "parallel lode theory” here: RCM: Discovers new silver lode right next to its 14.2M oz silver lode…



