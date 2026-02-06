RCM hits silver extensions at Webbs project in NSW

Our silver Investment Rapid Critical Metals (ASX: RCM) just released the final batch of assay results from its diamond drill program at its Webbs project in NSW.

RCM has a ~67M ounce silver equivalent resource across three projects in NSW.

The assays today came from RCM’s Webbs asset which hosts ~14.2M ounces of silver equivalent resources.

All three assets (Webbs, Webbs Consol, Conrads) sit fairly close to each other which should make them close enough to each other to be put into one all encompassing development plan.

RCM recently announced that it has kicked off a scoping study to look into mining the resources.

(source)

Today RCM reported assays from the last six diamond holes of its drill program at Webbs - showing continuity of the Webbs South Lode, and a potential extensions to the west…

Which supports RCM’s theory that there could be additional parallel mineralised structures within the Webbs system that haven’t been drilled out yet:

(source)

Our last RCM note was a deep dive on the potential parallel lodes at Webbs after RCM hit 2.6m @ 136g/t silver equivalent to the west of its current resource:

Now we want to see RCM drill out the structures to the west to test that theory…

Check out that note here: RCM: Discovers new silver lode right next to its 14.2M oz silver lode…

What else do we want to see from RCM next?

🔄 15,000m of additional drilling

RCM confirmed in the prior announcement that it was planning to get a new drilling program underway soon, which will now be a focus with all drill results received..

It had submitted applications for a 15,000m drill program, which is scheduled to get underway next quarter, pending approvals. (source)

RCM’s most recent announcement said that permitting was being advanced.



(source)

🔄 Scoping study progress

RCM recently got a scoping study underway that will be evaluating processing at its 3 silver projects.

The main things we will be looking out for from the study will be whatever equivalent to a Net Present Value and CAPEX number RCM publishes.

RCM expects to have the scoping study completed in Q2-2026. (source)