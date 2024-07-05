NTI appoints Chief Medical Officer

Our Biotech Investment Neurotech International (ASX: NTI) has appointed Associate Professor Carolyn Ellaway as its inaugural Chief Medical Officer.

Carolyn brings with her experience in clinical genetics and paediatric experience.

Her area of expertise is the diagnosis and management of children with a wide range of rare genetic disorders including mitochondrial and lysosomal storage disorders, Rett syndrome and related disorders.

We think Carolyn’s set of expertise fits in perfectly with the paediatric focused treatments NTI is developing.



Here are our key takeaways from today’s announcement:

NTI’s new CMO Carolyn Ellaway is a paediatrician and clinical geneticist with expertise in rare genetic disorders like Rett syndrome - the types of disorders NTI are looking to develop treatments for.

She was the lead investigator on NTI's successful Phase I/II Rett syndrome trial.

In her role as CMO, she will be engaging with key opinion leaders and guiding NTI's clinical programs and regulatory strategies

We think treatments focused on rare neurological disorders in children remain an area of high unmet medical need. Treatments that improve symptoms and quality of life can be extremely valuable if approved.

NTI is pursuing an "orphan drug" designation for some indications, which, if successful, could allow faster regulatory review and market protection.

What’s Next for NTI?

With Ellaway now overseeing clinical and regulatory strategies, key upcoming milestones for NTI will likely include: