MTH Lists on US OTCQB Market as ‘MTIRF’

Our Investment Mithril Silver and Gold (ASX: MTH) has just released an update on its US listing.

MTH is now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker ‘MTIRF’.

This is in addition to its existing ASX (MTH) and TSX.V (MSG) listings which will remain.

The MD of MTH gave a brief quote on the reason for the additional listing:

We like an OTC listing because it opens up access to US investors and gives them the opportunity to invest in a resource that is in their backyard.

The company can now put effort into attracting US based investors now that they have direct access to investing in the company.

With gold hovering for a few months now near all time highs and silver teasing us near 14 year highs, this gives US investors an additional silver related company that they can invest in for exposure:

What’s next for MTH?

Over the coming months we will have two big catalysts to look forward to:

🔄 Additional assays (Target 1)

In the March quarterly report we noticed MTH mention that drilling was ongoing for targets at depth around Target 1, with this announcement mentioning that drilling is still continuing at target 1.

In an announcement a few weeks back, MTH said these assays were pending.

We are looking forward to those results. Any hint of high grade mineralisation could add to MTH’s eventual resource upgrade in a big way.

Here is the section we want to see MTH hit high grade silver/gold:

🔲 Double the existing JORC resource

We want to see MTH get close to a doubling of its current JORC resource.

This should come once MTH has officially declared a cut-off for its drilling at target area 1.

🔲 Drilling at regional targets

Next we want to see MTH start drilling Targets 3 & 5.

MTH said in last months announcement that drilling would start at target 5 in mid-August.