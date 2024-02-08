LNR sampling for lithium next to one of Australia’s biggest mine

Our exploration Investment, Lanthanein Resources (ASX: LNR), just kicked off a soil sampling program across its Lady Grey lithium project in WA.

LNR’s project sits ~400m to the west of the Early Grey deposit (Mt Holland) lithium project owned by Wesfarmers and SQM which Wesfarmers purchased in a $776M deal back in 2019.

Wesfarmers are currently developing the project and expect first production next year.

Today, LNR kicked off a soil sampling program over its entire project

LNR will be collecting over 1,400 samples and expects the prgoram to take ~2 weeks to complete.

The purpose of the program is to generate drill targets that LNR can drill in the coming months.

LNR already has a drill program approved for 50 RC holes and ~193 AC holes.

To see our deep dive note on LNR’s WA lithium project check out the following: LNR farms into ground 400m from one of Australia’s largest lithium mines currently being built

What’s next for LNR?

Drilling 🔲

LNR has a permit in place to drill ~193 Aircore and 50 RC drillholes on the project.

LNR previously said that it expected drilling to start in Feb-March.

LNR is currently running through the heritage approvals process for its project.

Soil sampling across other targets 🔲

LNR is now running a soil sampling program to firm up drill targets across the project.

The program should take ~two weeks to complete.