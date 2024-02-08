LNR sampling for lithium next to one of Australia’s biggest mine
Our exploration Investment, Lanthanein Resources (ASX: LNR), just kicked off a soil sampling program across its Lady Grey lithium project in WA.
LNR’s project sits ~400m to the west of the Early Grey deposit (Mt Holland) lithium project owned by Wesfarmers and SQM which Wesfarmers purchased in a $776M deal back in 2019.
Wesfarmers are currently developing the project and expect first production next year.
Today, LNR kicked off a soil sampling program over its entire project
LNR will be collecting over 1,400 samples and expects the prgoram to take ~2 weeks to complete.
The purpose of the program is to generate drill targets that LNR can drill in the coming months.
LNR already has a drill program approved for 50 RC holes and ~193 AC holes.
To see our deep dive note on LNR’s WA lithium project check out the following: LNR farms into ground 400m from one of Australia’s largest lithium mines currently being built
What’s next for LNR?
Drilling 🔲
LNR has a permit in place to drill ~193 Aircore and 50 RC drillholes on the project.
LNR previously said that it expected drilling to start in Feb-March.
LNR is currently running through the heritage approvals process for its project.
Soil sampling across other targets 🔲
LNR is now running a soil sampling program to firm up drill targets across the project.
The program should take ~two weeks to complete.