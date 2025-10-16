LKY updates on Rice University antimony processing partnership

Our Investment Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY) just announced an update on its Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) system development.

LKY has provided an update on its antimony processing partnership with Rice University in the USA.

Rice is looking to develop Deep Eutectic Solvents based processing tech (non-toxic, environmentally friendly solvent) to process LKY’s antimony ore.

See our deep dive note on the partnership here: LKY: Fast tracking USA antimony mining AND now antimony processing too?



LKY’s announcement today was just a general update after its Chief Operating Officer Danny George went on site to review the latest work done by Rice.

Here are our key takeaways from the announcement:

So far the initial processing parameters have been established to develop a pilot plant to test higher volumes of material. Research so far has shown potential for selective dissolution (extracting only what is wanted) from the antimony ore. NEXT - processing will include flotation of concentrates and ore samples from LKY’s Desert Antimony Mine which will feed into the design of a pilot demonstration plant.

LKY’s overall plan is to get its US antimony ore processed (using the tech developed together with Rice University) to produce commercial grade, US made antimony.

What’s next for LKY?

Drilling (this quarter) 🔄

LKY expects drilling to start this quarter, with first results expected before the end of this year. (Source)

LKY has received approval for its expanded Plan of Operations (“POO”) to be approved (which is LKY expanding the size of its currently permitted drill program).

With the rare earths drill program, LKY plans to test areas where a number of high grade rock chip samples were found, grading 1.20% to 6.87% TREO (rare earths).

With the antimony drill program, LKY plans to test for the extent of mineralisation near the historical antimony mine.

Here is where LKY’s initial drilling program is scheduled:

Secure licence agreement with Rice University 🔄

Now that LKY has signed a partnership agreement with Rice University, the next stage will be to secure a larger licence deal over whatever technology is developed from the R&D agreement.

This will take some time to work out the IP sharing and mutual development of the technology.

Updates on potential funding opportunities🔄

With LKY’s appointment of GreenMet we would like to see progress on US funding pathways.