LKY to produce downstream antimony samples for potential customers in the US

Our US critical minerals Investment Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY) just put out an update on metallurgical testing happening at its Desert Antimony Mine.

LKY owns 100% of the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) which produced antimony during both WW1 and WW2. (source)

At the time it was one of the highest grade known antimony occurrences in the US.

LKY is now trying to put together a mine restart plan - which the following video gives a pretty good overview of here:

So far, LKY has managed to produce antimony ingot.

(source - prior announcement)

Today, LKY confirmed test work had “delivered >99% purity metallic antimony” - approaching defense specification thresholds…

And that the next step for LKY would be to produce Antimony Trioxide and Antimony Trisulphide for customer qualification.

This is basically producing a product so it can be presented to potential customers where they will then run their own testing to confirm that the product is suitable and up to their standards.

Antimony Trioxide is used to increase flame retardant properties in plastics and textiles, also as a catalyst for producing PET plastic plus is useful for energy applications.

(source)

Antimony Trisulphide is used in safety matches, pyrotechnics plus as a friction stabiliser in brake pads and is also used in defence systems.

IF the product qualification works are successful it could open the door to potential offtake/supply agreements with end users.

Here is a picture of LKY’s COO Danny George on the left at Hazen with some of the antimony metal samples produced:

(source)

What’s next for LKY?

Drilling (drilling preparation works began last quarter) 🔄

We expect LKY to be drilling its project very soon based on prior updates. (Source)

First will be the rare earth targets to the south (that sit within MP Material’s ground package).

There, LKY will be testing areas where previous rock chip sampling returned grades as high as ~6.87% TREO (rare earths) - here is where those targets sit.

Then, straight after that round of drilling, LKY will be drilling the antimony targets to the north (where the old Desert Antimony Mine sits):

(Source)

We are especially looking forward to seeing if LKY can prove whether or not its Desert Antimony Mine extends over the entire 1.2km of strike mapped earlier in the year…

(Source)

Updates on LKY’s processing tech partnerships 🔄

Now LKY has signed partnership agreements with Rice University, Columbia University and Hazen Research.

With Rice the next stage for this partnership will be to secure a larger licence deal over whatever technology is developed from the R&D agreement.

This will take some time to work out the IP sharing and mutual development of the technology

LKY has also signed a MOU to develop for processing of its antimony ore with Hazen research and has updated that antimony has been produced at near US defense standard, with other antimony products to also be produced for customer qualification in the near term. (source)

Hazen Research is a Colorado based R&D firm with 55+ years’ experience. They can provide global laboratory, pilot plant, and analytical services, specialising in developing processing and refining solutions for base and critical minerals.

LKY has now also signed an agreement with Columbia University.

This agreement is focused on the REE processing side.

Between the three partners, LKY is working on: