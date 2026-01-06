LKY samples 409g/t silver at its US critical minerals project

Our US critical minerals Investment Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY) just sampled high grade silver in rock chips ~3km from its Desert Antimony Mine in California, USA.

LKY hit a peak 409g/t silver with ~12 different rock chip samples all returning silver grades above 30g/t…

And now LKY has silver samples mapped across a ~3km trend that runs past the old “Hendricks Shaft” - which was actually discovered by the LKY team back in September last year.

(source)

Here is a photo of that old shaft, the nearby rail and waste dumps from that announcement:



(source)

We are mainly Invested in LKY for its antimony and rare earths projects, but we will definitely be keeping an eye on the silver story as it gets progressed.

IF we see a few interesting drill targets get ranked - with silver trading where it is (at ~US$76 per ounce) any strong drill results could really get the market interested in LKY for silver prospectivity.

(Especially when there are old shafts parallel to the ~3km silver trend that were mined out by old timers).



(Source)

What’s next for LKY?

Drilling (drilling preparation works began last quarter) 🔄

LKY expects to be drilling its project very soon. (Source)

First will be the rare earth targets to the south (that sit within MP Material’s ground package).

There, LKY will be testing areas where previous rock chip sampling returned grades as high as ~6.87% TREO (rare earths) - here is where those targets sit.

Then, straight after that round of drilling, LKY will be drilling the antimony targets to the north (where the old Desert Antimony Mine sits):

(Source)

We are especially looking forward to seeing if LKY can prove whether or not its Desert Antimony Mine extends over the entire 1.2km of strike mapped earlier in the year…

(Source)

Updates on LKY’s processing tech partnerships 🔄

Now LKY has signed partnership agreements with Rice University, Columbia University and Hazen Research.

With Rice the next stage for this partnership will be to secure a larger licence deal over whatever technology is developed from the R&D agreement.

This will take some time to work out the IP sharing and mutual development of the technology

LKY also recently signed a MOU to develop for processing of its antimony ore with Hazen research.

Hazen Research is a Colorado based R&D firm with 55+ years’ experience. They can provide global laboratory, pilot plant, and analytical services, specialising in developing processing and refining solutions for base and critical minerals.

LKY has now also signed an agreement with Columbia University.

This agreement is focused on the REE processing side.

Between the three partners, LKY is working on: