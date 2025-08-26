LKY Partners with Washington DC Advisory Group

Our US rare earths and antimony Investment Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY | OTCQB: LKYRF) has just engaged Washington DC based strategic advisory group GreenMet - led by Drew Horn…

Horn worked in the Defence and Energy departments during Donald Trump’s first term and, after the 2020 election, founded GreenMet.

According to the following Bloomberg article from August 9th, Horn’s GreenMet is a “company that arranges deals between the US government and the private sector around critical minerals”.

Read that full article here: Greenland’s Rare-Earth Dreams Are Luring Trump Allies.

With the US government showing its willingness to back US critical minerals projects and the recent announcement by the DoE for US$1BN (mostly aimed at processing tech), we are hoping LKY with the help of GreenMet can bring US government interest into its projects.

The ultimate win here for LKY would be to secure non-dilutive funding, loans and/or offtake agreements across agencies, including the Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Defence (DoD), Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and the Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

LKY’s rare earth and antimony projects are right next to US national champion MP Materials.

MP is one of the companies that has benefited the most from US government funding and the owner of America’s only rare earths mine:

As well as its exploration assets, LKY also announced this week that it would be looking to develop antimony processing technology in a deal signed with Rice University.

Read our full take on this news: LKY: Fast tracking USA antimony mining AND now antimony processing too?

What’s Next for LKY?

Drilling (next quarter) 🔄

LKY expects drilling to start next quarter, with first results expected before the end of this year.

Right now LKY is waiting for its expanded Plan of Operations to be approved (which is LKY expanding the size of its currently permitted drill program).

Permitting for Phase 2 Drilling 🔄

LKY has lodged permits for an expanded Phase 2 drilling program on the North Block.

In the map below:

Light blue stars = phase 1 drill program (fully permitted)

Dark blue stars = phase 2 drill holes (permit pending)

Secure Licence Agreement with Rice University 🔄

Now that LKY has signed a partnership agreement with Rice University, the next stage will be to secure a larger licence deal over whatever technology is developed from the R&D agreement.

This will take some time to work out the IP sharing and mutual development of the technology.

Updates on Potential Funding or Further Opportunities through GreenMet 🔄

With LKY’s appointment of Greenment we would like to see progress on US funding pathways (such as DOE, DoD, EXIM and DFC) and potential meetings and engagements with policymakers and other potential institutional support.

Identify Rare Earth targets on Northern Block 🔄

LKY is now trying to work up some rare earth targets on the much larger blocks to the north, two of them as close as possible to MP Materials’ mine.

LKY will run structural and geological mapping, plus geophysics programmes on the areas shown above (we circled them in green).

Hopefully we get to see some nice looking rock chip samples as part of this field work too.

Read our full take on this news here: LKY chasing new rare earths target areas - as close as possible to MP Materials rare earths mine …