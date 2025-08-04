LKY Lodges Plans to Expand US Drilling

Our US critical minerals Investment Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY) is upsizing its drill program…

We Invested in LKY because it is the only ASX listed company with permitted, drill ready ground right next door to one of the most well known mining companies in the world right now - MP Materials.

MP Materials owns the USA’s only rare earths mine.

It's the same company that received a US$400M direct investment from the Pentagon and a US$500M offtake deal from tech giant Apple.

LKY holds ground right next door (~1.4km away from MP).

And will be drilling in September - for rare earths and antimony.

Today LKY confirmed that it had submitted an “expanded plan of operations” to upsize its drilling program by ~2,000+ metres.

Most of which would go toward drilling the antimony veins identified in the company’s bigger northern blocks.

The updated drill plan of operations would allow for an extra 13 RC drillholes…

LKY confirmed that site preparation, earthworks and RC drilling would start in “late September 2025” (subject to permitting).

We also noticed that LKY mentioned it was looking into a potential maiden JORC exploration target for its project.

We just Invested in LKY

We announced our Investment in LKY on Friday.

Read our LKY launch note to see:

The 10 key reasons why we are Invested in LKY.

The two companies that have rallied next door to LKY.

The two targets LKY will be drilling this quarter (rare earths and antimony).

More on the MP Materials story - the USA’s only rare earths mine that has attracted direct investment from the Pentagon and an offtake deal with tech giant Apple.

How LKY picked up its projects - way before any of the market interest in this part of the world (or in its neighbours MP Materials and Dateline Resources).

Why we think LKY is in the right place (USA), at the right time (now), in the right sector (critical minerals)

And of course, our full LKY Investment Memo.

Check out the full note here: Our New Portfolio Addition: Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY)

We also just published a weekend email where we talked about how we think the wave of interest in US critical minerals will play out.

Check out that note here: Catching the Next Wave: LKY, Critical Minerals & Our Portfolio Strategy