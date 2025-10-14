LKY adds former US Airforce Major General to its board

Our US antimony-rare earths Investment Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY) just brought on a former US Airforce Major General as a strategic advisor to the company.

LKY appointed former Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert who has over 30 years of experience in US intelligence, defence, and advanced technology integration.

(Source)

We think it's the right type of appointment for LKY given the focus for the company is on building a 100% US made antimony product where the most natural buyer would be a defence industry contractor OR the US government directly…

That’s where the former Major General could make the right introductions for LKY.

The announcement from LKY specifically touched on that point here (as one of the area’s Peter would be advising LKY):



(Source)

LKY offering a US made antimony solution…

To us it looks like LKY is trying to do one thing right now.

Get US made, US processed antimony to market as quickly as possible.

LKY’s project is on the border of California and Nevada.

Nevada is where the US is planning to build a critical minerals stockpiling facility.

(Source)

LKY holds the ground where the old Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) which sits beside the now $26BN capped MP Materials and currently has several work programs underway:

(Source)

In addition to this, just last week LKY showed it can produce a high grade antimony concentrate from the DAM.

It produced a 68.1% antimony concentrate from a simple flotation circuit, which was near the theoretical maximum of 71.68% for concentrate from the stibnite mineral.

LKY is also working on further processing/refining in partnership with Rice University.

Hopefully today’s appointment helps get all of the work LKY has been doing in front of the right people (which is basically anyone looking to buy US made antimony).

We note the Pentagon only recently said it is preparing to go on a US$1BN buying spree of critical minerals:

(Source)

What’s next for LKY?

Drilling (this quarter) 🔄

LKY expects drilling to start this quarter, with first results expected before the end of this year. (Source)

LKY has received approval for its expanded Plan of Operations (“POO”) to be approved (which is LKY expanding the size of its currently permitted drill program).

With the rare earths drill program, LKY plans to test areas where a number of high grade rock chip samples were found, grading 1.20% to 6.87% TREO (rare earths).

With the antimony drill program, LKY plans to test for the extent of mineralisation near the historical antimony mine.

Here is where LKY’s initial drilling program is scheduled:

(Source)

Secure licence agreement with Rice University 🔄

Now that LKY has signed a partnership agreement with Rice University, the next stage will be to secure a larger licence deal over whatever technology is developed from the R&D agreement.

This will take some time to work out the IP sharing and mutual development of the technology.

Updates on potential funding opportunities🔄

With LKY’s appointment of GreenMet we would like to see progress on US funding pathways.