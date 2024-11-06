L1M Appoints Lithium Veteran Jamie Day as Non-Executive Director

Our hard rock lithium exploration Investment Lightning Minerals (ASX:L1M) has announced the appointment of highly experienced geologist and lithium executive Jamie Day as a Non-Executive Director.

Day is best known for leading the team at Liontown Resources that discovered the world-class Kathleen Valley lithium deposit in WA.

With over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, he was instrumental in multiple major discoveries during his career, including the 156Mt Kathleen Valley lithium deposit at 1.4% lithium for Liontown.

Initially, Hancock Prospecting (one of Gina Rinehart’s Investment vehicles) acquired a 7.7% interest in Liontown in September 2023, quickly raising its stake to 19.9% over several transactions.

Then lithium heavyweight Albemarle walked away from a potential acquisition in October 2023, as the lithium winter set in, with lithium prices depressed.

Intriguingly, during the lithium winter (which may be now thawing slowly) was also the time that L1M made its move on its ground in Brazil in April of this year.

Now Jamie Day is on L1M's board and hopefully can assist L1M in finding a new major lithium deposit.

Welcome to L1M Jamie Day.

What is L1M Doing?

L1M recently kicked off a sampling program at one of its projects in Brazil.

You can read more about it here:

L1M kicks off sampling program at Brazilian lithium project

This is in the same region (Minas Gerais) as one of our best ever Investments - Latin Resources.

L1M has three projects in the Minas Gerais region of Brazil, home to Latin Resources, Rio Tinto and Sigma Lithium among a host of other smaller companies.

For the past few months L1M has been working on two of its projects, and a few weeks ago the company announced a sampling program over the third project in the region:

L1M at IMARC

Some of our team also got to hear Alex Biggs at IMARC in Sydney over the weekend.

You can read more of that here: Insights from Industry Leaders at IMARC

Below is L1M’s Alex Biggs with Invest Minas:

It was great to hear from the speakers and get a feel for the overall sentiment in the lithium market.

We’ve also noticed a few positive headlines around electric vehicle sales:

What’s next for L1M?

Exploration program across Brazilian lithium projects 🔄

Across L1M’s Brazilian assets we want to see the company put together a portfolio of drill targets after it completes the necessary soil sampling programs.

We are looking forward to the results from the target generation work over the coming weeks/months.