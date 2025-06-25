IIQ provides more data on ASX “price query” for cancer in vivo results

If you want to see a comprehensive takedown of an ASX “speeding ticket” have a read of how IIQ responded to the ASX price query on its announcement “New treatment kills 88% of Breast and Lung Cancer Cells”.

In the announcement IIQ goes through painstaking detail on why its in vivo cancer results were in fact ground breaking.

This information is very much over and above what we generally expect from an in vivo (pre-clinical) lab study announcement.

Next quarter IIQ will attempt to replicate these results in mice, and we think that if the mice studies are equally as promising it could be a big catalyst for the company (there is of course no guarantee that IIQ can in fact replicate these results in mice).

