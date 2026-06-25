IIQ kills up to 90% of ovarian cancer cells in lab tests

Our biotech Investment INOVIQ (ASX: IIQ) just released positive new lab data for its pre-clinical ovarian cancer therapeutic.

IIQ is built around a technology called exosomes, think of it like tiny "delivery packages" that the body's cells naturally use to send messages to one another.

IIQ is engineering these packages to do two different jobs: spot cancer early (via a simple blood test) and in this case, hunt down and kill cancer cells (the treatment).

So this technology can be aimed at many different cancers, giving it several shots on goal rather than a single make or break bet.

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What IIQ showed today

In the lab, IIQ's engineered exosomes killed more than 90% of ovarian cancer cells within 48 hours across two widely used cancer cell lines.

And a second version of the exosome killed more than 80% of the same cells.

And even in a third, highly aggressive and treatment-resistant cancer line, the exosomes still killed around 50%.

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So for one of the deadliest gynecological cancers in the world IIQ now has:

A test that can detect 100% of early-stage (Stage I and II) ovarian cancers With NO missed early-stage diagnoses, At 99.6% specificity (almost no false alarms). A pre-clinical therapeutic that can treat ovarian cancer (in lab testing).

Why the treatment side could be even bigger

The importance of this is that IIQ's treatment has now killed cancer cells in the lab across three separate hard-to-treat cancers:

Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC),

Lung cancer (NSCLC), and now

Ovarian cancer.

Each new cancer the platform works against widens the opportunity for IIQ.

Today's cell-based cancer treatments don't work well outside blood cancers, cost around US$500k per dose and can take a long time to make.

IIQ is trying to turn its exosomes into an "off-the-shelf" treatment that hunts tumours directly - potentially cheaper, faster to make, and able to reach solid tumours (IF it works).

It is still early, though as this is lab (in vitro) data only, not yet tested in animals or humans for ovarian cancer, with first-in-human trials guided for 2028.

Proof of concept is not the same as proven, but it is a step in the right direction.

The next big step is manufacturing and IIQ says it is now working on how to make these treatments at scale (sourcing cells, choosing a manufacturing partner and refining the product).

That is usually the hardest milestone for this kind of therapy and cracking it is what would move IIQ toward the clinical stage, where deals in this field have been much larger.

We wondered what someone would be willing to pay for a company that can do both - diagnose and treat cancer…

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If this does prove at scale, the applicable market and deals in this space are a game changer, again only if this shows at scale which is no guarantee.

A quick update on IIQ’s share price

Last week we said:

(source - our article last week)

Since our note - IIQ is up from 29.5c to over 50c per share and has just delivered one of the two catalysts we flagged.

Just over a week ago we wrote that two key results were due from IIQ "this month".

The bigger ovarian cancer blood-test study (still to come), and this treatment data.

So today delivers one of those two.

In that note we explained why we think the market may be underestimating IIQ at its then ~$42M market cap (now ~$75M).

This was because of how early-stage exosome treatments like this one have in the past attracted very large partnership deals (past performance is no guarantee the same happens here).

You can read that full breakdown here: IIQ: Results due within 13 days...?

What's next for IIQ

Here is a quick summary of the key catalysts we will be watching out for over the coming months:

Ovarian Cancer Test

🔄 Expanded ~2,000-sample ovarian cancer study (analysis started April 2026 - results due THIS MONTH )

) 🔄 Secure a partner / physical lab for clinical validation studies.

🔄 Secure breakthrough device designation

Solid Tumour Therapy

✅ First in vitro (lab) ovarian cancer-killing data for the therapy ( Today )

) 🔄 Triple Negative Breast Cancer therapeutic data (Q3 2026),

We think the following slide from the IIQ investor presentation summarises the key share price catalysts pretty well:

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