IIQ hosts webinar, highlights from new presentation

Today, our biotech Investment Inoviq (ASX: IIQ) will be hosting an investor webinar to outline its progress across its product portfolio of highly promising therapeutics and diagnostics for cancer and other diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

There were some good new slides and information in the investor presentation that was released today as well.

Below is a high level overview of IIQ’s product portfolio across the various stages of development and the potential addressable markets for each product (highlighted in yellow):

There are some big markets in play here - including the very large solid tumour therapeutics market. (~US$55BN) - solid tumours make up the large majority of cancers and are a tough nut to crack from a scientific perspective.

IIQ is aiming to use exosomes to tackle solid tumours, like breast cancer.

Just like in its diagnostics work, IIQ is leveraging the use of exosomes in its therapeutic platforms - exosomes are extra-cellular “containers” released by ALL human cells.

Exosomes can carry messages - and increasingly it looks like they can also be successfully ‘weaponised’ - which is how IIQ was able to locate and kill cancer cells in the lab.

Previously in December, IIQ was able to engineer cells to continuously produce exosomes that specifically target and kill breast cancer cells.

In the Proof of Concept study released in December, IIQ was able to kill 30% of triple negative breast cancer cells (a particularly aggressive type of cancer) in a test tube.

IIQ did this by attaching something called a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to natural killer (NK) cells which are part of the body's immune system.

IIQ laid out what further work is ahead of it for this part of the product pipeline in the slide below:

IIQ has indicated previously that in vivo (animal) studies will commence in the first half of this year.

So we should have an update on that in the next few months.

Read more about “weaponised exosomes” in the note below:

IIQ: Exosomes successfully weaponised - cancer cells located and killed in proof of concept study

What’s next for IIQ?

Here’s IIQ rundown of future catalysts from today’s presentation:

In particular we are looking forward to the following catalysts:

🔄Updates on solid tumour therapy in vivo studies

🔄A lab partner for SubB2M tests (for breast cancer monitoring)

🔄Clinical validation studies for highly accurate ovarian cancer screening test

🔄Development of exosome diagnostic for neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's.

