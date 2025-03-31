IIQ Advances Cancer Therapy with Peter Mac Partnership

Today, our biotech Investment Inoviq (ASX: IIQ) signed a Master Services agreement with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre to undertake studies on IIQ’s CAR-exosome therapy.

First off - this is a big piece of validation for IIQ’s preclinical work on a cancer therapy that has already been shown to kill cancer cells in a test tube.

Peter Mac is a prestigious research organisation and we hope that IIQ’s cancer therapy can now progress through in vitro (test tube) and in vivo (animal) studies - with the in vivo study results now expected in Q4 of this year.

We covered the remarkably strong results that IIQ had in a test tube late last year:

IIQ: Exosomes successfully weaponised - cancer cells located and killed in proof of concept study

IIQ’s CEO Dr Leearne Hinch also noted that Peter Mac has significant experience in cell therapy, which is the field in which IIQ operates with this therapy.

How does this impact our IIQ Investment Memo?

This update is directly related to one of the key reasons we Invested in IIQ from our Investment Memo:

Early stage moonshot to treat solid tumours

IIQ is also advancing a solid tumour therapy which has been shown to kill 75% of breast cancer cells in 72hrs in an in vitro (test tube) study. There is a huge unmet need for treatments in the solid tumour space where, so far, cell therapies haven’t been developed.

Source: 12 June 2024 IIQ Investment Memo

We think any preclinical success for IIQ on this “moonshot” treatment for solid tumours - in this case IIQ is targeting particularly nasty Triple Negative Breast Cancer cells - could help IIQ re-rate if it is able to move closer to the clinical stage.

This agreement with Peter Mac should certainly help IIQ in that regard.

What’s next for IIQ?

Here’s the rundown of future catalysts from IIQ’s latest presentation:

In particular we are looking forward to the following catalysts: