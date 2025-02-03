Ex-CBMM Niobium Boss Ricardo Maximo Nardi Joins SGQ

Today, our Investment St George Mining (ASX: SGQ) announced that it has appointed Ricardo Maximo Nardi, a former CBMM mineral processing head, to its Araxa Project team in Brazil.

Nardi brings over 30 years of niobium processing experience to the role and was employed at the Araxá operations of CBMM from 1982 to 2021.

The largest and highest grade producer of Niobium - CBMM’s mine - also happens to be immediately adjacent to SGQ’s project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

SGQ has steadily added to its team in Brazil after previously appointing Adolfo Sachida, Brazil’s former Minister of Mines and Energy.

We see this appointment as a real coup for SGQ, ahead of the following milestones.

What’s next for SGQ?

The two main milestones we want to see SGQ complete are:

Complete the $20M capital raise - we want to see the cash hit SGQ’s bank account, and the new shares trading on the ASX. Make the initial payment to the vendors of the asset and finalise the acquisition - this one should be done before that deadline date of 15th March 2025.

