AVM sells non-core asset for up to C$5.25M and ongoing royalties

Our silver and gold Investment Advance Metals (ASX: AVM) just sold one of its non-core assets for total consideration of C$5.25M and ongoing royalties.

AVM sold its coking coal asset in British Columbia in a structured deal with the following milestones:

Upfront cash payment of C$250k (~A$260k).

An additional C$2.5M upon grant of mining license and regulatory permits

upon grant of mining license and regulatory permits An additional C$2.5M when commercial production reaches 2 million tonnes per annum.

when commercial production reaches 2 million tonnes per annum. Royalties of US$1.50-3.00 per tonne based on coal prices being above US$120/t.

The agreement is with EMRC (Elko Metallurgical Resources Corporation), whose management team includes Ian Slater, who was part of the team that is bringing Valour Resources coal mine into production, the first coal mine in Alberta (Canada) set to come online in decades.

IF the same group can bring online this project then AVM could receive a big amount of cash AND royalties…

Freeing up more cash that AVM can commit to its silver and gold assets - in addition to the $10.9M cash AVM had at 31 December 2025. (source)

AVM currently has two rigs drilling at its Victorian gold project AND at one of its three silver projects in Mexico.

What’s next for AVM?

AVM provided a nice outlook chart so which details what we can expect to see and when:

Assay results from AVM’s Victorian gold project 🔄

With drilling continuing at the Victorian gold project, assays have started to be released so we await for the results to continue.

AVM had a second drill rig arrive on site recently, so we expect the rate of assays to ramp up, with AVM confirming 2 assays from here are due in February. (source)



Drilling results from the Yoquivo silver project in Mexico 🔄

We are looking forward to the results from the five assays that are currently in the lab as well as any other drill results that come from the current round of drilling.

We are especially interested in those holes testing for depth extensions of the current resource on the project:

Sampling of old drillcore at the Yoquivo silver project in Mexico 🔄

We are also looking forward to seeing the sampling results from the untested parts of AVM’s Yoquivo project in Mexico continuing.

The old drilling hadn’t been completely tested in the past so we should see the results from this in the coming weeks (hopefully the gaps in the veins from the image below are also mineralised)

The company has detailed that results from this are ongoing and will be used along with the recent diamond drilling results to update the JORC Resource for the project in Q1 next year.

